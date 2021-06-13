Cancel
Portugal

Study highlights pork

bioprepwatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrinary tract infections (called cystitis) are often very common in women, but they can be especially painful. However, it is essential to seek medical advice to avoid possible complications. Such infections occur when bacteria that live normally in the intestines enter the bladder, kidneys, or urethra. The main culprit in particular is the bacterium Escherichia coli. But a new study has identified another microorganism that may be the culprit while shedding light on the nutritional origin of cystitis. These are the Staphylococcus saprophyticus bacteria found in pork.

bioprepwatch.com
