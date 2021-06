Jun 21, 2021 – MEAB bank has become in a few short years one of the most acclaimed banks in Lebanon that relies on the human factor and sense of community between the employers, employees, and clients. The key to its success is mainly the teamwork diligently done by the administration as well as the employees. It is a well-oiled machine headed by 5 senior board committees who are conscious of the importance of their positions and work together to deliver the best strategies, advice, and most importantly compliance and corporate governance.