When it comes to atheism, there are many famous Jewish historical figures who have subscribed to this ideology. Even King David spoke of those who said There is no God (Psalm 14), indicating the seed of atheism growing in ancient Israel. The Sadducees believed that there was no afterlife and that angels did not exist, being just one step behind full out atheism. Josephus reported that the generation of Jews who rebelled against Rome were atheistic than those who lived in Sodom, which really tells us how the seeds of atheism were germinating in antiquity, only to fully manifest in the figures of Marx and Lenin: