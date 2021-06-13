Cancel
GSU Secures Faculty Support in Service Fee Boycott, Vows to Continue Campaign

By Alex Dalton
The Chicago Maroon
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraduate Students United (GSU) members have vowed to continue withholding payment of the University’s graduate student services fee indefinitely amid a mobilization of faculty support. The campaign began in February and was prompted, GSU members wrote in their pledge, by the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, a reduction in in-person services provided by the University, and incomplete information on how the University uses money from the fee.

First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

