GSU Secures Faculty Support in Service Fee Boycott, Vows to Continue Campaign

Northcentral Technical college - Wausau, Wisconsin. Individual will be knowledgeable to teach in the EMS area which includes but is not limited to AEMT, EMT and EMR. Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is a customer-focused, accessible provider of innovative life-long learning. The College seeks team-oriented, student-focused individuals who have a deep value of education to facilitate learning. NTC staff serves in alignment with the College’s mission, vision, core values, and operating principles, and Board of Trustee’s Executive Limitations and Productivity and Quality Measures. As a member of a learning team, faculty report to a designated dean and participate in program, school, interschool, and College-wide team activities. Faculty provide instruction, expertise, and leadership within their program and content area. Faculty are expected to remain current in their area of expertise and in the field of education through professional growth and continuous learning activities. Faculty contribute to the College community as exemplified by committee involvement, participation in leadership activities, academic advisement of students, and sponsorship of student activities. Faculty members are also encouraged to be involved in the NTC College through various service opportunities in community organizations or through other community activities.