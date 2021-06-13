City of Tullahoma Selects Consultant for Citywide Plan

Tullahoma Officials announced that an interdisciplinary team led by The Walker Collaborative has been selected for the Tullahoma citywide planning project, ThinkTullaoma2040, Take off To Tomorrow. “The City is looking forward to embarking on this important citywide process with The Walker Collaborative,” said Jennifer Moody, City Administrator. “This year-long effort is a major investment that the City is making in the future of our community. Residents, business employers and employees, property owners and developers, institutions, non-profit organizations, and many other stakeholders will be active participants in this process and a key component to ensuring that the citywide plan reflects the values of our community. The selection process was very competitive, and I want to thank the other highly qualified and respected firms that participated.”