Scav Held Virtually, Ends in Its Second-Ever Tie

By Solana Adedokun
Posted by 
The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScav, the quintessentially UChicago annual scavenger hunt, took place virtually for the second year in a row since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but that did not prevent members of the community from coming together to make this Scav as exciting and convoluted as possible. This year’s virtual Scav ran from...

The Chicago Maroon

The Chicago Maroon

Chicago, IL
First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

