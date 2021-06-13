Scav Held Virtually, Ends in Its Second-Ever Tie

Professor of Economics Richard Ball published a research article, "Ethnicity and Subjective Well-being in the Republic of North Macedonia," with co-authors Biswajit Banerjee and Abdul Ghaffar Mughal in the journal Eastern European Economics. He also offered a two-day Project TIER workshop on teaching reproducible methods of quantitative research for social science faculty at Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University. Additionally, Ball organized a 10-week Project TIER Symposium on Instruction in Reproducible Research. Ten competitively selected speakers gave presentations on various aspects of teaching research reproducibility and transparency. Each presenter posted a video of a talk for participants to watch at their convenience, and then, on a series of spring Fridays, there were live, moderated Zoom meetings with open discussion of the topic. This symposium was sponsored jointly by Project TIER, the Sheffield Methods Institute at Sheffield University, and the UK Reproducibility Network, and attracted participants internationally.