Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch GREAT WHITE's MITCH MALLOY Perform Solo Acoustic Cover Version Of AEROSMITH's 'Dream On'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo of GREAT WHITE singer Mitch Malloy performing a solo acoustic cover version of the AEROSMITH classic "Dream On" can be seen below. Mitch is perhaps best known for his brief stint with VAN HALEN after the band split with Sammy Hagar. In 1996, Malloy was invited to Eddie Van Halen's studio to try out for the group and recorded a demo of the classic "Panama" before being told by Eddie he got the gig. However, his joining VAN HALEN was reportedly overridden by then-manager Ray Danniels, who wanted Gary Cherone (EXTREME) as Hagar's replacement.

blabbermouth.net
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Mitch Malloy
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerosmith#Great White#Dream On#Aerosmith#Destin Life#Foghat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Musicwcsx.com

Dave Grohl Says Nirvana Members Have Recorded New Music Together

Dave Grohl said that he and surviving Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear have gotten together for spontaneous jam sessions that resulted in recording new music. Grohl explained in a new interview how Novoselic, who is a pilot, will fly down on occasion to Los Angeles where he and Smear live. When that happens, the three musicians will jam if there’s an open studio nearby or if any instruments are around.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lost Van Halen ‘So This Is Love?’ Dinosaur Video Surfaces After 40 Years

A never-before-seen promotional video of Van Halen lip-syncing to their 1981 song “So This Is Love?” next to life-size dinosaurs in Italy has surfaced on YouTube. “These videos aired on Italian state television, RAI 1, during a TV show called Happy Circus,” reads a caption by the Van Halen Italia Fan Club on YouTube. “Van Halen Italia Fan Club found those video clips and shares [sic] them with fans all over the world.”
Musicvhnd.com

David Lee Roth Talks Origins Of Van Halen On Joe Rogan Podcast

David Lee Roth returned to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to take Rogan through more trips down Van Halen memory lane. Roth talked about the perfect musical chemistry Van Halen, which came out of the hard rock side of Eddie and Alex Van Halen and the funk and soul side of Roth.
Musicmxdwn.com

Hellfest Announces Jaw-Dropping 7-Day Expanded 2022 Lineup with Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Pretty Much Every Other Heavy Music Band on Earth

The rock festival Hellfest is planning their post-pandemic return for 2022, according to Loudwire. The festival will be a seven-day event spanning two weekends and will feature 350 bands across six stages. Some of the bands that will appear include Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, , Guns N’ Roses, Scorpions, Avenged...
MusicBBC

Foo Fighters to release disco album as the Dee Gees

The Foo Fighters have unveiled their new musical direction - transforming from stadium rock heroes to a Bee Gees tribute band for their next album. As the Dee Gees, a nod to frontman Dave Grohl's initials, the band will release an LP including four Bee Gees covers. Hail Satin will...
WorldPosted by
Loudwire

Tragic News Reports on Musicians’ Deaths

These are the moments when fans learned one of their favorite musicians died. We hunted down these 10 news reports announcing famous musicians' deaths. Imagine watching local infomercials only to learn that Elvis Presley had passed away. Well, that’s how people used to get their news. Right after a commercial for a carpet store called Carpeteria, a bulletin from KTLA 5 interrupted a quiet Los Angeles night in 1977, announcing in real time that the King of Rock had just been pronounced dead.
Musicmxdwn.com

Faith No More Singer Mike Patton Reveals Why He Peed on Axl Rose’s Teleprompter During Massive 1992 Tour with Guns N’ Roses and Metallica

In 1992, Mike Patton’s band was opening for Guns N’ Roses during their co-headlining tour alongside Metallica. It was a huge stadium and big field-only tour. A lot of people went to it and there were 8 hours of music between the three bands. Patton admitted to urinating on Axl Rose’s teleprompter during this time, while also revealing the reason behind his actions.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Scientific Proof Freddie Mercury Was The Greatest Rock Singer Of All Time

Late great Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has become the internet’s symbol for what a certain faction of militant music lovers like to call ‘real music’. You’ve no doubt seen memes offering to trade God Mercury in return for Justin Bieber or comparing the lyrics of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to a supposedly lesser song by Ke$ha or Beyonce.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Original FOREIGNER Singer LOU GRAMM Releases 'Questions And Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989'

HNE Recordings Ltd has just released "Questions And Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989", a new three-CD collection from iconic FOREIGNER singer Lou Gramm. Gramm had been recording with Rochester, New York-based band BLACK SHEEP since the early 1970s. Releasing two LPs for Capitol, Gramm met his future bandmate and songwriting partner Mick Jones in 1975 when BLACK SHEEP opened for SPOOKY TOOTH in Rochester. Jones was looking for a singer for his new band in 1976, and BLACK SHEEP having split at the end of 1975, Lou was free to audition for Mick's new group, FOREIGNER. Releasing their self-titled album on Atlantic Records in 1977, and featuring solid gold rock classics as "Cold As Ice" and "Feels Like The First Time", FOREIGNER were an instant worldwide smash. Going from strength to strength, the band hit a commercial peak in 1984 with the "Agent Provocateur" album and the chart-topping power ballad "I Want To Know What Love Is".