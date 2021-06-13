Watch GREAT WHITE's MITCH MALLOY Perform Solo Acoustic Cover Version Of AEROSMITH's 'Dream On'
Video of GREAT WHITE singer Mitch Malloy performing a solo acoustic cover version of the AEROSMITH classic "Dream On" can be seen below. Mitch is perhaps best known for his brief stint with VAN HALEN after the band split with Sammy Hagar. In 1996, Malloy was invited to Eddie Van Halen's studio to try out for the group and recorded a demo of the classic "Panama" before being told by Eddie he got the gig. However, his joining VAN HALEN was reportedly overridden by then-manager Ray Danniels, who wanted Gary Cherone (EXTREME) as Hagar's replacement.blabbermouth.net