Watch GREAT WHITE's MITCH MALLOY Perform Solo Acoustic Cover Version Of AEROSMITH's 'Dream On'

HNE Recordings Ltd has just released "Questions And Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989", a new three-CD collection from iconic FOREIGNER singer Lou Gramm. Gramm had been recording with Rochester, New York-based band BLACK SHEEP since the early 1970s. Releasing two LPs for Capitol, Gramm met his future bandmate and songwriting partner Mick Jones in 1975 when BLACK SHEEP opened for SPOOKY TOOTH in Rochester. Jones was looking for a singer for his new band in 1976, and BLACK SHEEP having split at the end of 1975, Lou was free to audition for Mick's new group, FOREIGNER. Releasing their self-titled album on Atlantic Records in 1977, and featuring solid gold rock classics as "Cold As Ice" and "Feels Like The First Time", FOREIGNER were an instant worldwide smash. Going from strength to strength, the band hit a commercial peak in 1984 with the "Agent Provocateur" album and the chart-topping power ballad "I Want To Know What Love Is".