Bitcoin prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a week on Tuesday amid concerns over US monetary policy and tightening regulations on cryptocurrencies in China. Major cryptocurrencies were trading at $ 32,318 per coin, down 9.7% at 07:05 GMT. This is Bitcoin’s biggest daily loss since May 28. Other major cryptocurrencies also traded in the red on Tuesday, with the top 10 companies by market capitalization 7.3% to 12.9% in the last 24 hours. It fell between.