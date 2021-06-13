Marshmello Drops A ‘Shockwave’ Via His Genre-Bending Fourth Studio Album
We live in a world where the masses cannot get enough of the mysterious Marshmello — and I’m all for it. Back in 2016, Marshmello dropped his debut, self-released album titled Joytime. In 2018, we got his second album in Joytime ll, and in 2019, we got his third, Joytime III. Now, the year is 2021, and we’re finally getting his fourth. Today, we bring Marshmello’s fourth studio album, by the way of his latest release, ‘Shockwave‘.www.edmtunes.com