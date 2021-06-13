Marshmello Drops A ‘Shockwave’ Via His Genre-Bending Fourth Studio Album

At 17 tracks, Aquarian Blood’s third LP, Bending The Golden Hour, isn’t as long-winded as one might think. Rumor has it that the 17 are the ones the producer selected out of an initial pool of 43; talk about prolific. So, just be thankful that they aren’t all here in one bundle. But also be on the lookout for the rest to release in whatever form in the near future because there’s no way all those are throwaways; what you’re listening to here is but a capsule-sized preview of the material the duo spawned on what had to have been a magnanimous musical bender that bent the honey-dipped sunlight at that special time of day. (Sorry, selfie-snappers.)