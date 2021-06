After taking a year off, E3 2021 is upon us with a variety of conferences, streams, and showcases from exhibitors to announce exciting things, give us updates on games, and generally hype and surprise us. Ubisoft Forward is exactly what it sounds like, a Ubisoft stream looking forward on Ubisoft games. There are lots of things we’re expecting to see—Just Dance dance number, anyone?—but there’s certain to be a few surprises along the way. Will we finally get the long awaited new Splinter Cell game that fans have been dying to see?