Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Don’t File Taxes? You Can Get the Child Tax Credit Anyway – Here’s How.

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 7 days ago

Trevor Filseth

Child Tax Credit,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5TsT_0aT5ZOE700

The IRS is making a special effort to include groups that are traditionally left out of the tax system – including, among others, U.S. citizens working abroad and poorer citizens who do not have enough income to be taxed – into the Child Tax Credit process.

Don’t File Taxes? You Can Get the Child Tax Credit Anyway – Here’s How.

The federal stimulus measures that have been sent out throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have overwhelmingly come from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Despite its occasional missteps , the IRS is a logical partner for this effort. The agency has the names and contact information of most Americans within its files, as well as their economic status. It is accustomed to sending out large numbers of checks at roughly the same time, giving it valuable prior experience for the pandemic. And it has the number of children each family has on file, allowing it to send out stimulus checks for dependents and manage the payment of the Child Tax Credit, which recently expanded in March .

However, there is a problem with managing payments through the IRS – some Americans who are eligible for the payments do not usually file taxes, meaning the IRS has no idea of who they are or where to find them. Usually, if these people do not owe any taxes, this is not a problem, but the pandemic has made it crucial to deliver necessary relief payments into the hands of whoever is eligible. Therefore, the IRS is making a special effort to include groups that are traditionally left out of the tax system – including, among others, U.S. citizens working abroad and poorer citizens who do not have enough income to be taxed – into the Child Tax Credit process.

To this end, the IRS has prepared to roll out two online portals on its website, allowing families to directly enter their information for the Child Tax Credit and make any changes if necessary. For instance, if a child was born between when your taxes were filed – presumably before the May 17 filing deadline – and now, you can use the portal to update your information with the IRS, so that you receive a $300 per month payment for the newborn.

More from The National Interest Child Tax Credit: What If You Don't File Your Taxes? $1,400 Stimulus Check Gone? Child Tax Credit Payments Are Coming. $3600 Stimulus Check Problem: How To Make Sure You Get Child Tax Credit

While the first portal is being designed for general use, the second portal was explicitly designed with people who do not traditionally pay taxes in mind. The IRS has said that the two portals should be online by July 1.

In a statement put out on Thursday, June 10 by the House Ways and Means Committee, it was noted that many of those who do not pay taxes are people who do not make enough money that they are required to – in other words, people who presumably were the most severely affected by the pandemic.

The two portals will also allow parents to opt-out of receiving the advance checks for the Child Tax Credit, choosing instead to receive the payments as one lump sum when they file their 2021 taxes in April 2022.

Trevor Filseth is a current and foreign affairs writer for the National Interest.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Economic Stimulus#Americans#The Child Tax Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Personal FinanceCNET

IRS has new child tax credit portal. Why you may need it to get your $3,600

Huge tax relief is coming to millions of families this summer with the 2021 expansion of the child tax credit. The IRS launched an online tool letting low-income parents who aren't normally required to file an income tax return enroll. The new nonfilers portal has some limitations, but it helps ensure those families get the advance payment of up to $300 per child next month (a yearly total of up to $3,600).
Income TaxCNET

When will the IRS send my tax refund? How to track your money now

Over a month past the May 17 tax deadline, the IRS continues to work its way through 2020 income tax returns and refunds. What are the delays about? For one, the tax agency continues to issue weekly batches of stimulus checks and is adjusting returns for the tax break on 2020 unemployment benefits. It's also focusing on rolling out the expanded child tax credit for the first payment on July 15.
Income TaxCNET

Your first child tax credit payment arrives in less than 4 weeks. This is how much you'll get

The first monthly payment for the expanded 2021 child tax credit goes out to millions of households across the US on July 15. Qualifying families could get $3,000 per child 6 to 17 years old and $3,600 per child under 6 years old. Payments will be made in partial installments through the rest of this year -- the rest comes in 2022. The exact amount depends on your yearly income and the age of your dependents.
Income TaxCNET

Is that IRS letter good news about next month's child tax credit payment?

It's true that an envelope from the IRS rarely brings tax relief, but this time it might. A colleague assumed a recent letter in the mail from the tax agency was an audit notice, but it was about the advance child tax credit payments starting July 15. As many as 92% of households with children will qualify for this direct economic aid under the American Rescue Plan, which increased the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 max per child.
Income TaxCNET

Hey, parents! How will you use your July 15 child tax credit cash?

Starting next month, over 36 million American households will automatically receive their first advance payment of the 2021 child tax credit. In past years, parents would have received the credit much later, when they file their income tax return the following year. Now, eligible families will get the money in early installments through the second half of 2021, amounting to $3,000 or $3,600 per child by 2022. All working families will get the full credit if they earn less than $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent (the amount phases out for higher incomes).
Income TaxCNET

When is the next tax refund for unemployment benefits? What to know about IRS money

Since the March American Rescue Plan made the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits tax-free ($20,400 for married couples filing jointly), taxpayers who collected unemployment insurance last year could be due for a federal refund. Some 13 million Americans who paid income tax on those benefits before the law went into effect could be getting a chunk of money back. As for tracking the payment, we'll point to one way to view your tax details online.
Income TaxCNET

More unemployment tax refund checks next week? What we know about the second payment batch

Weeks ago, the IRS sent out an initial batch of 2.8 million refund checks to Americans who paid income tax on jobless benefits collected in 2020. That means some single taxpayers without dependents should've seen refunds late last month. Refunds are expected later in the summer for married couples and those with dependents, but what about the second round of payments scheduled for mid-June? The exact timeline is still unclear, but we can walk you through checking your tax account online.
Income TaxCNET

Is my family eligible for the new child tax credit? 3 ways to check

The advance child tax credit program begins in less than a month, but do you know if your household is eligible the relief? To check, you'll need to know your total income and the rules for kids of different age groups. If you're in a shared custody, be prepared to demonstrate where the child lives most of the year.
Personal FinanceDemocrat-Herald

Make These Moves in Your 50s to Boost Your Social Security Benefits

Even if you manage to retire with a substantial amount of money in retirement savings, you'll still most likely rely on Social Security to some degree. Maybe those benefits won't be the only income source you use to pay your bills, but they might enable you to travel or pursue other hobbies you hope to enjoy as a senior.
Kansas StateWIBW

New online tool helps families register for monthly child tax credit in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online tool has launched to help families register for the monthly child tax credit offered under the American Rescue Plan. Governor Laura Kelly says she has encouraged Kansas families who normally are not required to file an income tax return to use a new online tool to speedily register for the expanded Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan.
Income Taxhispanosemprendedores.com

Steps to get an ITIN number

If you work in the United States and earn income, you must pay taxes even if you do not have a Social Security Number. In this case, it is done through the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Know what are the steps to get an ITIN number us Hispanic Entrepreneurs.
Income Taxperrytonherald.com

IRS has online tool for child tax credit payments

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service unveiled an online Non-filer Sign-up tool designed to help eligible families who don’t normally file tax returns register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments, scheduled to begin July 15. This tool, an update of last year’s IRS Non-filers tool, is also designed to help eligible individuals who don’t normally file income tax…
Income TaxMcAlester News

WILLIAMS: Can the IRS do that?

One of the most powerful data collectors in the United States is an agency named the Internal Revenue Service (or as often referred to as the “IRS”). As an agency under the U.S. Treasury, the IRS has tremendous power to collect data and assets of the citizens and expatriates of our country.