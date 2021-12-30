ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the most educated state in America, according to data

By Noah Greenberg
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVSVa_0aT5ZGAJ00
Unsplash

Most and least educated states in America

More than 50 million Americans each year attend public elementary and secondary schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics , making the country's schooling system one of the farthest-reaching (and most impactful) government services. And while debate over alternatives like charter schools rages on, one thing is undebatable: The future of the country lies in our youth, and our ability to educate them.

Because education is handled at the state level, from curricula and budgets to graduation requirements, a standard American education is hard to define.

To help understand areas with the highest educational attainment, Stacker used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates (released in December 2020) to construct a weighted index that measures the relative education level for every state. This index evaluates each state's population older than 25 across seven educational tiers, ranging from individuals not educated past eighth grade to those with graduate or professional degrees.

For each segment of these tiers, a points-based indexing system was applied in direct proportion to the estimated years of schooling for each level of educational attainment. Lastly, the full range of index scores was normalized to a 0 to 100 scale, with 100 representing the most educated state in the United States. What follows is a ranking from least to most educated of all the 50 states, using the percentage of people who earned a bachelor’s degree as a tiebreaker.

Where does your state stack up? Read on to discover which states are the most educated in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKR7D_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#50. West Virginia

- Education index: 91.45
- Less than high school: 4.3%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 40.3%
- Some college, no degree: 18.6%
- Associate's degree: 7.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 12.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5Sf9_0aT5ZGAJ00
Unsplash

#49. Mississippi

- Education index: 92.23
- Less than high school: 5.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 10.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.4%
- Some college, no degree: 22.3%
- Associate's degree: 9.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 13.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCZLG_0aT5ZGAJ00
PxHere

#48. Louisiana

- Education index: 92.23
- Less than high school: 4.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 9.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 34.0%
- Some college, no degree: 20.9%
- Associate's degree: 6.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 15.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dilxQ_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#47. Arkansas

- Education index: 92.39
- Less than high school: 4.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.6%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 34.0%
- Some college, no degree: 22.3%
- Associate's degree: 7.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302ELM_0aT5ZGAJ00
Max Pixel

#46. Kentucky

- Education index: 92.76
- Less than high school: 5.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.2%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 32.9%
- Some college, no degree: 20.8%
- Associate's degree: 8.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRHfn_0aT5ZGAJ00
Stan Shebs // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Nevada

- Education index: 93.20
- Less than high school: 5.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.1%
- Some college, no degree: 25.5%
- Associate's degree: 8.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 16.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L165C_0aT5ZGAJ00
Max Pixel

#44. Alabama

- Education index: 93.25
- Less than high school: 4.3%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 9.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.8%
- Some college, no degree: 21.4%
- Associate's degree: 8.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32U4Dc_0aT5ZGAJ00
Urbanative // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Oklahoma

- Education index: 93.43
- Less than high school: 4.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 31.3%
- Some college, no degree: 23.3%
- Associate's degree: 7.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ts60S_0aT5ZGAJ00
GoodFreePhotos

#42. Texas

- Education index: 93.66
- Less than high school: 8.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.1%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 25.0%
- Some college, no degree: 21.6%
- Associate's degree: 7.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfTBa_0aT5ZGAJ00
GoodFreePhotos

#41. Tennessee

- Education index: 93.80
- Less than high school: 4.6%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 32.1%
- Some college, no degree: 20.7%
- Associate's degree: 7.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0mvc_0aT5ZGAJ00
Max Pixel

#40. Indiana

- Education index: 94.03
- Less than high school: 3.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 33.4%
- Some college, no degree: 20.2%
- Associate's degree: 8.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 16.9%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBRXS_0aT5ZGAJ00
Thomas Shahan // Wikimedia Commons

#39. New Mexico

- Education index: 94.14
- Less than high school: 6.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.5%
- Some college, no degree: 23.4%
- Associate's degree: 8.4%
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYPu2_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay // Picryl

#38. South Carolina

- Education index: 94.55
- Less than high school: 4.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 29.1%
- Some college, no degree: 20.5%
- Associate's degree: 9.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Kvwc_0aT5ZGAJ00
W. Bulach // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Arizona

- Education index: 95.05
- Less than high school: 5.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 23.9%
- Some college, no degree: 25.2%
- Associate's degree: 8.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cRPX_0aT5ZGAJ00
Max Pixel

#36. Ohio

- Education index: 95.09
- Less than high school: 2.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 33.0%
- Some college, no degree: 20.4%
- Associate's degree: 8.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEJiK_0aT5ZGAJ00
Max Pixel

#35. California

- Education index: 95.10
- Less than high school: 9.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 20.5%
- Some college, no degree: 21.1%
- Associate's degree: 7.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuAav_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#34. Florida

- Education index: 95.11
- Less than high school: 4.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.6%
- Some college, no degree: 19.9%
- Associate's degree: 9.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqnKR_0aT5ZGAJ00
Wikimedia Commons

#33. Idaho

- Education index: 95.19
- Less than high school: 3.3%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.4%
- Some college, no degree: 26.0%
- Associate's degree: 9.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTADY_0aT5ZGAJ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Georgia

- Education index: 95.21
- Less than high school: 4.6%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.2%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.7%
- Some college, no degree: 20.3%
- Associate's degree: 7.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA0Qz_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#31. Missouri

- Education index: 95.24
- Less than high school: 3.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.6%
- Some college, no degree: 22.2%
- Associate's degree: 7.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Googh_0aT5ZGAJ00
GoodFreePhotos

#30. South Dakota

- Education index: 95.49
- Less than high school: 3.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.2%
- Some college, no degree: 21.1%
- Associate's degree: 11.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Cm4r_0aT5ZGAJ00
Public Domain Pictures

#29. North Carolina

- Education index: 95.70
- Less than high school: 4.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.7%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 25.7%
- Some college, no degree: 21.2%
- Associate's degree: 9.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRcMU_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#28. Michigan

- Education index: 95.77
- Less than high school: 2.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.9%
- Some college, no degree: 23.4%
- Associate's degree: 9.4%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M59vF_0aT5ZGAJ00
Max Pixel

#27. Iowa

- Education index: 95.78
- Less than high school: 3.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 31.0%
- Some college, no degree: 21.0%
- Associate's degree: 11.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.3%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1xDv_0aT5ZGAJ00
GPA Photo Archive // Flickr

#26. Pennsylvania

- Education index: 95.82
- Less than high school: 3.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 34.7%
- Some college, no degree: 15.9%
- Associate's degree: 8.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ji0Bl_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#25. Wyoming

- Education index: 95.97
- Less than high school: 1.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 29.1%
- Some college, no degree: 25.5%
- Associate's degree: 11.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dt1Q8_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#24. Wisconsin

- Education index: 96.15
- Less than high school: 2.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.1%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.6%
- Some college, no degree: 20.6%
- Associate's degree: 10.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNF9Y_0aT5ZGAJ00
Bruce Goerlitz Photo // Shutterstock

#23. Delaware

- Education index: 96.15
- Less than high school: 3.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 31.3%
- Some college, no degree: 18.9%
- Associate's degree: 7.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6%
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U33bN_0aT5ZGAJ00
Max Pixel

#22. Alaska

- Education index: 96.24
- Less than high school: 2.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.6%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.0%
- Some college, no degree: 26.7%
- Associate's degree: 8.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBwfU_0aT5ZGAJ00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Flickr

#21. North Dakota

- Education index: 96.25
- Less than high school: 3.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.4%
- Some college, no degree: 22.3%
- Associate's degree: 13.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkx84_0aT5ZGAJ00
Public Domain Pictures

#20. Rhode Island

- Education index: 96.51
- Less than high school: 5.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.1%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.3%
- Some college, no degree: 18.0%
- Associate's degree: 8.4%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rml9m_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#19. Nebraska

- Education index: 96.57
- Less than high school: 3.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.1%
- Some college, no degree: 22.8%
- Associate's degree: 10.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACi3I_0aT5ZGAJ00
Matthew Rutledge // Flickr

#18. New York

- Education index: 96.68
- Less than high school: 6.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.0%
- Some college, no degree: 15.5%
- Associate's degree: 8.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWXvo_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#17. Maine

- Education index: 96.78
- Less than high school: 2.6%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 31.5%
- Some college, no degree: 19.3%
- Associate's degree: 10.1%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPITJ_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#16. Hawaii

- Education index: 96.79
- Less than high school: 3.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.4%
- Some college, no degree: 20.9%
- Associate's degree: 10.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoqUw_0aT5ZGAJ00
Joseph Norton and Ronald Frazier // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Illinois

- Education index: 96.86
- Less than high school: 4.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.0%
- Some college, no degree: 20.5%
- Associate's degree: 8.1%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1%
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwFVM_0aT5ZGAJ00
James Watkins // Flickr

#14. Kansas

- Education index: 96.98
- Less than high school: 3.6%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 25.9%
- Some college, no degree: 23.0%
- Associate's degree: 8.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1OqK_0aT5ZGAJ00
Unsplash

#13. Montana

- Education index: 97.02
- Less than high school: 1.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.8%
- Some college, no degree: 23.4%
- Associate's degree: 9.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqBsX_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#12. Oregon

- Education index: 97.18
- Less than high school: 3.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.7%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 22.7%
- Some college, no degree: 25.4%
- Associate's degree: 8.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2IKO_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#11. Utah

- Education index: 97.52
- Less than high school: 2.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 22.8%
- Some college, no degree: 25.7%
- Associate's degree: 9.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYUgn_0aT5ZGAJ00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#10. New Jersey

- Education index: 98.01
- Less than high school: 4.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.2%
- Some college, no degree: 16.4%
- Associate's degree: 6.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 24.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmBcR_0aT5ZGAJ00
Unsplash

#9. Washington

- Education index: 98.06
- Less than high school: 3.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 22.0%
- Some college, no degree: 23.3%
- Associate's degree: 10.0%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWa6L_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#8. Minnesota

- Education index: 98.42
- Less than high school: 2.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 24.6%
- Some college, no degree: 21.0%
- Associate's degree: 11.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 23.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLajP_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#7. Virginia

- Education index: 98.50
- Less than high school: 4.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.2%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 24.0%
- Some college, no degree: 19.2%
- Associate's degree: 7.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpZtN_0aT5ZGAJ00
Public Domain Pictures

#6. Vermont

- Education index: 98.60
- Less than high school: 2.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.1%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.8%
- Some college, no degree: 17.1%
- Associate's degree: 8.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3cwl_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#5. New Hampshire

- Education index: 98.61
- Less than high school: 2.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.4%
- Some college, no degree: 18.5%
- Associate's degree: 10.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2rRY_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#4. Connecticut

- Education index: 98.63
- Less than high school: 4.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.9%
- Some college, no degree: 16.8%
- Associate's degree: 7.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PN0gr_0aT5ZGAJ00
PxHere

#3. Maryland

- Education index: 98.85
- Less than high school: 4.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 24.6%
- Some college, no degree: 18.7%
- Associate's degree: 6.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7NZo_0aT5ZGAJ00
Unsplash

#2. Colorado

- Education index: 99.48
- Less than high school: 3.4%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 21.4%
- Some college, no degree: 21.1%
- Associate's degree: 8.4%
- Bachelor's degree: 25.6%
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTIT7_0aT5ZGAJ00
Pixabay

#1. Massachusetts

- Education index: 100.00
- Less than high school: 4.4%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 24.0%
- Some college, no degree: 15.4%
- Associate's degree: 7.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 24.1%
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6%

Related
