The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $10,300 fine against an unruly passenger on a Feb. 3 flight from Boise, Idaho, to Los Angeles, it was announced Monday. The passenger on the Alaska Airlines flight smoked an e-cigarette in the airplane lavatory, which activated the lavatory smoke detector system. According to the FAA, the passenger also walked through the cabin without his face mask over his mouth and nose, and repeatedly ignored flight attendants’ instructions to wear his mask properly.