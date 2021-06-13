What’s important, what’s pointless

Cancel
By Sam Fels
Deadspin
Cover picture for the articleNine years ago or so on some blog from a previous life, I wrote much of what’s to follow here when Fabrice Muamba collapsed on the field, much in the same way Christian Eriksen did yesterday. Whenever something like this happens, broadcasters, pundits, anyone forced to comment on things that really no one can get their arms around, will say things like, “puts things in perspective,” “shows you what’s important,” etc. I don’t know about that. Perspective and importance is a personal thing, and maybe it’s possible that millions upon millions are under a mass delusion that sports can be important. More likely, even with all its problems, the ability of sports at its best to bring us together, to cross pretty much every division to do so, to make us feel anything and everything across the scale, does give it importance. Your mileage will vary on how much.

