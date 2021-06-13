Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe responds to Olivier Giroud after lack of service comment

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 7 days ago

Kylian Mbappe has hit back at Olivier Giroud after the target man's thinly-veiled jibe at an apparent lack of service in their warm-up friendly against Bulgaria. Giroud emerged from the bench in the first half and went on to score twice, easing France to a 3-0 victory that set them up nicely for their Euro 2020 campaign starting on Tuesday. So it seemed strange when, after the match, Giroud complained about a lack of 'efficiency' from those around him.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Lucas Hernandez
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karim Benzema More#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Soccerindiaeveryday.com

Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG next season, says club president

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will stay at the Ligue 1 club next season, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, responding to media speculation about the French internationals future. Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG this .... Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG next season, says...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'They call me the phoenix from Grenoble': Olivier Giroud lives up to his France nickname as Chelsea striker comes off the bench to score twice in final Euro 2020 warm-up game after Karim Benzema went off injured

Olivier Giroud proved he can still play a key role for France at this summer's Euros after coming off the bench to score twice in their final warm-up game with Bulgaira. Giroud netted twice in the final 10 minutes to give Didier Deschamps' side a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria after Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 29th minute.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea striker Giroud hints at rift with France teammate Mbappe

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has hinted at tension with France teammate Kylian Mbappe. Their final Euros warm-up game saw them beat Bulgaria 3-0 on Tuesday night. Giroud came off the bench to score twice for the world champions, taking his tally to 46 goals for Les Bleus – now just five behind France's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry.
Soccernewpaper24.com

Euro 2020: Kylian Mbappe ‘REJECTS Olivier Giroud’s apology’ for criticising France star’s show – NEWPAPER24

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly rejected Olivier Giroud’s apology after the Chelsea striker criticised his efficiency in France’s 3-0 win over Bulgaria. Giroud got here off the bench to attain twice within the ultimate 10 minutes of the match on Tuesday night time. Nevertheless, in his post-match interview, the striker aired his frustrations over the variety of passes he obtained from his team-mates.
SoccerTribal Football

Mbappe admits being 'affected' by Giroud 'public' complaints

Kylian Mbappe has continued to hint at tension with France teammate Olivier Giroud. Mbappe was reported to be furious after the Chelsea striker came out after their friendly with Bulgaria and claimed that France's front players could have linked up better, while he visibly looked annoyed with the PSG striker on the pitch.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

AC Milan want Olivier Giroud for free, but may yet offer £3m — reports

Chelsea surprised many with the announcement last week that Olivier Giroud’s contract has been extended a further year, and especially by the detail that it actually had been extended back in April, even. Everyone had been assuming for some time that the 34-year-old would be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, when that was far from a foregone conclusion in reality.