Kylian Mbappe responds to Olivier Giroud after lack of service comment

Kylian Mbappe has hit back at Olivier Giroud after the target man's thinly-veiled jibe at an apparent lack of service in their warm-up friendly against Bulgaria. Giroud emerged from the bench in the first half and went on to score twice, easing France to a 3-0 victory that set them up nicely for their Euro 2020 campaign starting on Tuesday. So it seemed strange when, after the match, Giroud complained about a lack of 'efficiency' from those around him.