No New COVID-19 Cases In The Region

By Tim Davidson
895thelake.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwestern Health Unit says there were no new cases of COVID-19 in their catchment area today. There was one yesterday in the Emo area. As of Friday there were just four active cases in the region. In Ontario as a whole there were 530 cases today, the fourth straight...

