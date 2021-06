CHICAGO — At least 21 people were shot in Chicago overnight, with three people having died from their injuries, according to police. A 24-year-old man was killed and a woman in her 20s was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in the 3200 block of West Division Street at approximately 9:13 p.m. when two to three unknown perpetrators attacked them and began shooting. The man was struck once to the head and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was struck to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.