Google is doing a lot of changes to its products and services. Most are new features and improvements that benefit many people but there are some that the majority doesn’t like. One example is the removal of the URL from the URL bar. For a time, Chrome would only show the domain name. It looks simple but some people are saying it’s dangerous because it may be difficult to identify spam or malicious sites. The criticisms are a plenty and so the Google devs just removed the feature.