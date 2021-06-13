Cancel
Westchester County, NY

Driver Travelling at 119 MPH on Cross County Who Killed Three of His Passengers Indicted for Manslaughter

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bronx man who was the driver in a car crash in September that killed his three passengers was indicted June 8 on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Yordany Bautista Hernandez, 20, was traveling 119 miles per hour in a 50 miles-per-hour zone on the eastbound Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon in the early morning hours of September 25, 2020 when his 2019 Toyota Camry struck a guard rail and rolled over.

