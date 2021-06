Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples. They continue to charm fans with their doting camaraderie. The duo is one of the Internet’s most favourite couple and never ceases to impress their fans with their chemistry. Virat and Anushka’s love story is not less than a fairytale. The couple, who welcomed daughter Vamika this year, got married in a private ceremony in the year 2017 in Italy. Their wedding was a hush-hush event. Some of the unseen videos and pictures from their wedding festivities often surface the internet.