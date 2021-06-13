'23 Ohio guard Lawrent Rice 'really comfortable' on Louisville visit

Dayton, Ohio, Wayne High School guard Lawrent Rice had quite the crew with him during an unofficial visit to Lousiville on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Rice said his parents, grandparents, aunt, and uncle, along with his coach traveled to Louisville and "spent a really long time" with U of L coach Chris Mack and his staff on an unofficial visit. He was able to tour the campus, meet the coaches, see the facilities, and see the KFC Yum Center.