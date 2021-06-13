Cancel
'23 Ohio guard Lawrent Rice 'really comfortable' on Louisville visit

By Jody Demling
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDayton, Ohio, Wayne High School guard Lawrent Rice had quite the crew with him during an unofficial visit to Lousiville on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Rice said his parents, grandparents, aunt, and uncle, along with his coach traveled to Louisville and "spent a really long time" with U of L coach Chris Mack and his staff on an unofficial visit. He was able to tour the campus, meet the coaches, see the facilities, and see the KFC Yum Center.

