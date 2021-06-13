Cancel
Card of the Day: 1998 Pacific Crown Collection Joe Randa

By John Dreker
pittsburghbaseball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one might be a first for me here. I wanted to feature something related to the Pittsburgh Pirates first interleague game, which happened on this date in 1997. The hero of that game was Joe Randa, who drove in three runs for the Pirates in a 5-3 win. Randa wasn’t with the Pirates long, though he played during a time when there were too many sets to choose from, plus he came back to the team at the end of his career. So he has a lot of options when it comes to his first time appearing in our Card of the Day feature. I scrolled through Ebay looking at my choices and came across this card from 1998, called the Pacific Crown Collection set. It featured 450 cards for the base set, plus plenty of inserts and chase cards. This is the first time that I am writing about a set that I knew nothing about ahead of time, as far as I can remember. I picked one of the rare versions of this card mostly because the person had the best front/back scans available.

Baseballpittsburghbaseball.com

Card of the Day: 1959 Topps Bennie Daniels

Today’s Card of the Day is from a subset of the 1959 Topps set and it features Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bennie Daniels. I have used 1959 Topps cards for this series three times, but this is the first one I’ve used in ten months. Even with three other examples, this one is completely different than the others. Daniels was named as one of the Sporting News Rookie Stars of 1959. There were 31 cards in that subset and Topps put them in alphabetical order, using card numbers 116 through 146. Daniels was one of two Pirates in the subset, alongside outfielder Jim McDaniel, who never played in the majors. Daniels already had two cups of coffee with the Pirates, pitching 34.2 innings over the 1957-58 seasons. He was still considered to be a rookie though, so here’s a look at his 1959 Topps card, #122 in the set.