Prospect Watch: Another Sunday with Carmen Mlodzinski and Adrian Florencio

You know, today serves as a good time to remember that not all prospects are going to set the world on fire as soon as they reach the majors. I'm writing this just a few hours after the news broke that the Seattle Mariners had optioned star prospect Jarred Kelenic back to Triple-A Tacoma. He's shown a lot of potential in the minors with his career .293/.368/.520 triple=slash line, 31 home runs and 37 steals over three seasons, but clearly he needed some time back in the minors to regroup after going hitless in his last 39 at-bats, and going 8-for-83 with a 28 percent strikeout rate over 23 games. But just because he's back in the minors doesn't mean fantasy managers should completely give up on him — they just need to readjust their expectations of what kind of value he'll have and when he'll have it.