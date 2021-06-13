Prospect Watch: Another Sunday with Carmen Mlodzinski and Adrian Florencio

Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Orioles: Adley Rutschman, C (MLB No. 2), Double-A Bowie. The top Orioles prospect went yard for the second straight game while extending his hitting streak to three games during which he is 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits, six runs scored and a pair of RBIs. On Sunday, the backstop reached base four times: He walked in the second and scored on a Johnny Rizer dinger, led off the fourth with a jack to left-center, walked again on four pitches in the sixth, and found some good fortune with a two-bagger on a popup that fell out of the reach of third baseman Elehuris Montero's diving try in the eighth. Rutschman is now sporting a .293/.450/.586 slash line with eight taters, five doubles, 26 RBIs and 26 runs scored this season. Orioles prospects stats »