This Date in Pittsburgh Pirates History: June 13th, First Marte Trade and First Interleague Game
We have one Pittsburgh Pirates trade of note, two former players born on this date, plus a game of note. On this date in 2001, the Pirates traded infielder Enrique Wilson to the New York Yankees in exchange for relief pitcher Damaso Marte. Wilson was in his second season with the Pirates. He had been acquired the previous year at the trading deadline for Wil Cordero. He was 27 years old at the time, hitting .186 in 46 games, although he had hit much better in prior seasons. Marte was 26 years old at the time, with just five games of Major League experience, which came with the 1999 Seattle Mariners. The lefty reliever was in Double-A for the Yankees, with a 3.50 ERA in 23 appearances.