Pirates Game Discussion: Pirates at Brewers, 2:10 PM

By John Dreker
pittsburghbaseball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40) are on the road this weekend for three games against the Milwaukee Brewers (37-27), wrapping up the series with game three today at 2:10 PM. Wil Crowe will be on the mound for the Pirates, making his eighth start. He has a 7.26 ERA in 31 innings, with 28 strikeouts and a 1.77 WHIP. The Brewers are countering with right-hander Adrian Houser, who will be making his 12th start. He has a 3.66 ERA in 59 innings, with 52 strikeouts and an 1.32 WHIP.

pirates.pittsburghbaseball.com
