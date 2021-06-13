Cancel
Golf

Hadley leads by 4 entering Palmetto Championship final round

 8 days ago

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Chesson Hadley finished off his third round, shooting 68 for a four-stroke lead at the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship. Hadley was among four players who couldn't finish the 18th hole at Congaree before play was halted Saturday due to lightning and thunderstorms. Hadley made par Sunday morning to stay at 14-under, four in front of Harris English. English also had to finish the 18th. Hadley is seeking his second career PGA Tour victory and first since 2014. Dustin Johnson was paired with Hadley and made bogey on the final hole. He is seven shots behind.

