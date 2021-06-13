Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris with Siniakova
PARIS (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women’s doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday. Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles Slam title, Krejcikova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both trophies at the clay-court major. She will reclaim the No. 1 spot in the doubles rankings next week.www.wcn247.com