Lewandowski out to improve tournament record at Euro 2020
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s standing as one of the greatest ever strikers at club level is surely undisputed after a record-breaking season with Bayern Munich. His status in the international game also is well-established with 66 goals in 119 games for Poland but there’s one factor that might frustrate him. Lewandowski has yet to turn it on at a major tournament. He has only two goals in 11 appearances in a World Cup or European Championship. Maybe that will all change at Euro 2020. Poland starts group play against Slovakia on Monday. Slovakia is still reliant on Marek Hamsik even though the midfielder is 33 and well past his best.www.wcn247.com