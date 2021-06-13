After virus scare, Spain ready to face Sweden at Euro 2020

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — It was only a week ago that Spain received some bad news that could have jeopardized its participation in the European Championship. Captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for the coronavirus and the national team suddenly faced the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak. Then it was defender Diego Llorente who had to leave the squad because of the virus. A parallel squad had to be hastily called up. But normalcy was somehow restored for Spain ahead of its Group E opener against Sweden on Monday in Seville. Llorente’s test result turned out to be a false-positive and the entire squad was vaccinated.