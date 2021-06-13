Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

After virus scare, Spain ready to face Sweden at Euro 2020

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — It was only a week ago that Spain received some bad news that could have jeopardized its participation in the European Championship. Captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for the coronavirus and the national team suddenly faced the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak. Then it was defender Diego Llorente who had to leave the squad because of the virus. A parallel squad had to be hastily called up. But normalcy was somehow restored for Spain ahead of its Group E opener against Sweden on Monday in Seville. Llorente’s test result turned out to be a false-positive and the entire squad was vaccinated.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Diego Llorente
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
News Break
UEFA
Country
Sweden
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Spain sets up 'parallel' Euro 2020 team over virus worries

Spain have set up a "parallel" squad of 17 reserves for Euro 2020 who may have to play if the Covid-19 infections among its players spread, team management said on Wednesday. In a decision announced just hours after Spain defender Diego Llorente became the second player to test positive for Covid-19, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced in a statement posted on its website that it was setting up a "parallel bubble".
Soccernordot.app

Spain and Sweden play out first goalless match at Euro 2020

Spain and Sweden have started their Euro 2020 campaign with the first goalless match of the competition, despite a game which had great chances for both sides on Monday. Spain dominated possession in the first half, moving the ball quickly, but failed to capitalize on three excellent chances - including a Dani Olmo header denied by a superb save Robin Olsen save.
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Spain coach Enrique defends tactics for Euro 2020 Sweden stalemate

Spain coach Luis Enrique expressed frustration after the 0-0 with Sweden for their opening Euro 2020 game. Enrique was satisfied with Spain's performance and insists they did enough to win, only they failed to convert the chances created on the evening. Asked about his system and tactics, the Spain coach...
Soccervillarrealusa.com

Spain vs Sweden: La Roja’s Euro 2020 opener preview

Two years, 11 months and 13 days after Spain limped out of the 2018 World Cup at the round of 16 stage, La Roja is back playing major tournament football. Preparation for Euro 2020 has been far from ideal; Sergio Busquet’s positive Covid-19 case forced the U21s to play the final warm-up game against Lithuania while the senior squad isolated, and after that Diego Llorente left the group as a precaution. But despite that, there’s plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about the opener against Sweden on June 14, as well as Spain’s chances of lifting the trophy on July 11.
UEFASportsBook Review

Spain vs. Sweden: Euro 2020 Analysis and Top Betting Picks

Spain´s debut against Sweden in Euro2020 risks to be remembered more for the concerns due to players tested positive to covid than for what will actually happen on the pitch. Because let´s face it: whatever is going to happen, it will always be a ‘what would have been if *player name* were able to play?’
Soccerfootball-news24.com

Spain held in check by Sweden

While Slovakia tamed Poland earlier this Monday (2-1), Spain and Sweden met for the account of the first day. Two formations which were in the same qualifying group and where La Roja had taken the advantage. For this poster, Spain was therefore organized in a classic 4-3-3 with Aymeric Laporte alongside Pau Torres in defense. Alone at the top, Alvaro Morata was supported by Feran Torres and Dani Olmo. For their part, Sweden opted for a 4-4-2 with Emil Forsberg, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson and Sebastian Larsson in the midfield. At the peak, Marcus Berg and Alexander Isak were partners.
Soccernewtelegraphng.com

Euro 2020: Sweden frustrate Spain, Slovakia stun Poland

Spain endured a frustrating opening game in Euro 2020 as they failed to make their near total dominance pay against a rigid and stubborn Sweden in Seville. Luis Enrique’s side had the vast majority of possession and territory in the match, which at times resembled a session of attack versus defence, but were unable to take advantage of the good opportunities their build-up play yielded, reports the BBC.
UEFAthestatszone.com

UEFA EURO 2020 – Spain vs Sweden Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Spain vs Sweden kick off? Monday 14th June, 2021 – 20:00 (UK) Where is Spain vs Sweden being played? Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla,...
Soccergreekherald.com

Spain draw blank with Sweden in Euro 2020 opener

A goalless draw leaves Spain playing catch-up in Group E after Slovakia earlier pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over Poland, raising the stakes for the game between Spain and Poland on Saturday, when a loser would be left struggling to qualify. His team were impressive in the first half,...
SoccerTribal Football

Euro 2020: Spain unable to breach stubborn Sweden in Seville stalemate

Spain will be frustrated but Sweden will be delighted at the lively 0-0 stalemate played out in their first game of Euro 2020. The weight of expectation was heavy on the shoulders of the former European champions Spain who absolutely dominated possession but were unable to break through a staunch Swedish defensive outfit.
UEFAFiji Village

Spain and Sweden finish their Euro 2020 match nil-all

Spain and Sweden have finished their first UEFA Euro 2020 match scoreless this morning. The Spanish side had the vast majority of possession and territory in the match but were unable to take advantage of the good opportunities their build-up play yielded. They were also without their captain, Sergio Busquets...
Soccersquawka.com

Spain vs Sweden live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 online

Spain begin their quest to win a fourth European Championship on Monday evening when they host Sweden at La Cartuja Stadium (20:00 UK time). Luis Enrique’s men are among the favourites to go all the way but face a Sweden team who have previously made life difficult for them. Since a semi-final berth at Euro 1992, which they hosted, the Scandinavian powerhouse have reached the knockout phase just once (Euro 2004) across five tournament appearances.
Soccerworldcapitaltimes.com

EURO 2020: Sweden hold Spain to a goalless draw in Seville

Spain controlled possession but couldn’t convert any of their chances as Sweden held them to a 0-0 draw in Seville. Sweden looked dangerous only on rare occasions and came close to breaking the deadlock near the end of the first half when Real Sociedad forward Isak Alexander had his shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorente in front of the goal line.
UEFAbbcgossip.com

Spain break Euros passing record despite frustrating draw with Sweden

Luis Enrique’s side had plenty of the ball but failed to find the breakthrough needed. Spain set several possession records on Monday against Sweden although La Roja couldn’t turn all of that possession into the goal needed to secure all three points. Sweden were able to keep Spain at bay...
UEFATribal Football

Spain defender Laporta defends Morata after Sweden draw

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporta defended Alvaro Morata after their draw with Euro opponents Sweden. Atletico Madrid striker Morata, who was on-loan with Juventus last season, missed a big chance in the first half and was on the receiving end of yet more whistles and boos from his own supporters, and not for the first time this summer.
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Spain held by Sweden in Euro 2020 opener as Schick stunner downs Scots

Spain opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a goalless draw against Sweden in Seville on Monday after their preparations were badly affected by Covid-19, while Patrik Schick scored one of the championship's great goals in the Czech Republic's 2-0 win over Scotland. Juventus striker Morata dragged another effort off target early in the second half, while Sweden striker Marcus Berg miskicked wide of an open goal.
Soccernewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Rate the players – Spain v Sweden

Rate the players in the Euro 2020 Group E match between Spain and Sweden. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Soccer90min.com

The Sweden XI that should start against Spain at Euro 2020

Sweden will be hoping to cause plenty of upsets this summer, starting with their opening clash of the Euro 2020 tournament with Spain. The Swedes are without talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose return to international action was crushed by a knee injury suffered on Milan duty. Coach Janne Andersson is now tasked with selecting a side capable of competing in Group E against Spain, Poland and Slovakia, with the primary target of reaching the knockout rounds.