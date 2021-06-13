Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

French Open defends "pragmatic" stance in Osaka dealings

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers said they took a “pragmatic” approach in their dealings with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament, insisting they tried to engage with her several times before she decided to withdraw from the clay-court Grand Slam. Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros after she was fined $15,000 for skipping the postmatch news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open. She said she experienced anxiety before speaking to the media and revealed she suffered bouts of depression.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Anxiety#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennissoonerpolitics.org

Ep251 Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open due to Mental Health?

Mental health is certainly not something to take lightly. Data shows that that issues like depression, suicide etc have seen marked increase in recents years. But have we created this monster ourselves? In this episode we discuss the recent headline of top tennis star Naomi Osaka’s withdraw from the French Open and how it seems to be indicative of the issue of self-esteem vs. mental health and more. Check out this Quillete article for more: https://quillette.com/2021/06/07/confusing-cure-and-disease/ Today is the day to join The Rebellion! Become a patreon member and enjoy some great extras while supporting our efforts to speak the Truth into our culture. Learn more at patreon.com/dreverettpiper. Find more resources and info at dreverettpiper.com.
TennisWILX-TV

Newcomers Advancing at French Open

-PARIS (AP) - Alexander Zverev has reached his third Grand Slam semifinal and first at the French Open. The sixth-ranked German overcame a slow start to beat Spanish opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in little more than 1 1/2 hours. - Tamara Zidansek is the first Slovenian woman...
Tenniseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Iga Swiatek on course to defend French Open title after beating Marta Kostyuk

Iga Swiatek stayed on track for a successful defence of her French Open title with victory over Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the quarter-finals. A week after her 20th birthday, Swiatek is in the unexpected position of being the experienced player in the field in terms of grand slam success having won her maiden title here last year.
Tenniscaptaingambling.com

French Open Upset | Maria Sakkari Dumps Defending Champ

17th seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece has knocked out defending French Open Champions and number one seed Iga Swiatek. Sakkari’s victory over the Polish youngster means that she will now progress to her first ever Grand Slam semi-final. She described reaching the semi final stages of the tournament as a “dream coming true”.
Income Taxkbia.org

Views of the News: Osaka's Withdraw From French Open Raises Questions About Journalists' Access to Athletes

Tennis star Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open rather than be contractually obligated to speak to reporters sparked interesting conversation about an athlete’s responsibility to the media. Are sports reporters too aggressive with athletes – especially after a losses? Also, leaked documents show how little the ultra-rich pay in income tax, and ransomware attacks on media organizations. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
TennisWILX-TV

Another Surprise at the French Open

-PARIS (AP) - Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic has overcome a match point and an apparent blown call to reach her first Grand Slam final. She outlasted No. 17-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 at the French Open. An incorrect ruling by chair umpire Pierre Bacchi in the final game briefly delayed Krejcikova’s victory, but four points later she hit a backhand winner to close out the biggest win of her career. Her opponent Saturday will be 29-year-old Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who also advanced to her first major final by beating unseeded Tamara Zidansek in straight sets.
TennisThe Guardian

Maria Sakkari stuns French Open defending champion Iga Swiatek

The champion is gone and, along with her, the last pillar of stability in the women’s French Open draw. Iga Swiatek went down 6-4, 6-4 to a supreme, gutsy performance from Maria Sakkari of Greece. Swiatek’s departure means this year’s tournament will see four first-time grand slam semi-finalists battling for a maiden major title, with more tense, thrilling uncertainty to come.
TennisNBC Sports

Coco Gauff’s breakthrough French Open run ends; defending champ also out

PARIS — When one last forehand from defending champion Iga Swiatek landed wide in the French Open quarterfinals, Maria Sakkari crouched on Court Philippe Chatrier and bowed her head, relishing the moment. Sakkari is still two wins away from lifting the trophy, but Wednesday’s victory means she’s already in new...
Tennisthewestsidegazette.com

Serena Williams Quietly Gets Closer To Tennis History Amid Naomi Osaka Fallout At French Open

Serena Williams has quietly been inching closer to making tennis history amid all the drama surrounding Naomi Osaka‘s withdrawal from the French Open. While much of the discussion surrounding the French Open has been about players’ mental health and the mandatory media duties that have played a role in the former for Osaka – and rightfully so — one aspect that has seemingly been overlooked is that winning the tournament would give Williams an equal number of the record 24 Grand Slam victories that’s been held for decades.
TennisWFMZ-TV Online

France Tennis French Open

Unseeded Krejcikova beats Gauff, into French Open semifinals. Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova has reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal by stopping the run of 17-year-old Coco Gauff at the French Open. Krejcikova faced five set points in the opener but managed to get past those along the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory at Court Philippe Chatrier. Krejcikova is a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles. She will face defending champion Iga Swiatek or Maria Sakkari next. Gauff was the youngest French Open women's quarterfinalist in 15 years. She made 41 unforced errors that included seven double-faults.
Tennissportspromedia.com

French Open and Discovery renew pan-European rights deal

Grand Slam to be aired via Eurosport, Discovery+ and broadcaster’s FTA channels. Roland-Garros has received distribution via Discovery+ in select markets for the first time this year. Media giant Discovery has announced a long-term renewal of its multi-territory broadcast partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT) for the Roland-Garros Grand...
Tennisexpertfile.com

After Dropping Out Of The French Open And German Open, Tennis Pro Naomi Osaka Elevates The Conversation Of Athletes And Mental Health

Though Naomi Osaka's announcement of her dropping out of the French Open and German Open tournaments came as a surprise to many of Osaka’s followers, there has been plenty of support from her fans and corporations for the 23-year-old tennis pro who chose to take time off because of mental health concerns. From examples of support from companies such as the Calm App offering to pay fines for tennis players skipping press briefings, to Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who, when he was age 22, also found it difficult to deal with media commitments. “When you’re young and you’re thrown into the limelight, it weighs heavily, and most of us are not prepared,” said Hamilton.
Tennisopoyi.com

Treated Naomi Osaka with care and respect, say French Open chiefs

Naomi Osaka had refused to attend mandatory press conference, she was fined $15,00. "I think we really cared for her. We really tried to engage": French Tennis Federation director-general. "We took care of her since she withdrew from the tournament," Amelie Oudea-Castera said. French Open chiefs insisted Sunday that they...