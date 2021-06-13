French Open defends "pragmatic" stance in Osaka dealings

Mental health is certainly not something to take lightly. Data shows that that issues like depression, suicide etc have seen marked increase in recents years. But have we created this monster ourselves? In this episode we discuss the recent headline of top tennis star Naomi Osaka’s withdraw from the French Open and how it seems to be indicative of the issue of self-esteem vs. mental health and more. Check out this Quillete article for more: https://quillette.com/2021/06/07/confusing-cure-and-disease/ Today is the day to join The Rebellion! Become a patreon member and enjoy some great extras while supporting our efforts to speak the Truth into our culture. Learn more at patreon.com/dreverettpiper. Find more resources and info at dreverettpiper.com.