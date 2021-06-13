Cilic beats Auger-Aliassime for first title since 2018

After a decent outing on the red dirt at Roland Garros, Roger Federer returned to his beloved grass on Monday, at the ATP Halle Open. After winning his first three matches at Paris, the 39-year-old withdrew from the French Open. The Swiss said he needed some rest before the grass season, adding that he was not keen on over-stressing his knee. The 20-time Major champion made a much-anticipated comeback to professional tennis earlier this March at Doha. He was on an extended break after undergoing knee surgery following his Australian Open semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic last January.