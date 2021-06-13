Cilic beats Auger-Aliassime for first title since 2018

Cancel
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Marin Cilic won his first title for three years as he upset Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 6-3 to win the ATP Tour’s first grass event of the year. The former U.S. Open champion hit seven aces as he won the Stuttgart Open title, his first since the Queen’s Club Championships in the run-up to Wimbledon in 2018. Cilic extended Auger-Aliassime’s losing run in tour finals. The 20-year-old Canadian has lost all eight of the tour title matches he has played in straight sets in a streak that also includes losing the 2019 Stuttgart final to Matteo Berrettini.

