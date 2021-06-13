Baku taking time to warm to Euro 2020 with sparse crowd

All good things are worth the wait. The longer you have to wait for something the more you will appreciate it when it arrives. And loads of similar sayings fit the last year. But the time has come for Euro’s 2020 even if it is 2021! And it will be worth the wait. The European championship is the second largest soccer tournament there is falling behind only the World Cup. They are played every even numbered four years staggered between World Cups. Delayed for a year due to the pandemic has resulted in a couple of changes but nothing major to the actual play (rosters have been expanded from 23 to 26 players and the use of 5 substitutes will continue). There will be eleven cities hosting matches across the continent and all of them will be allowing fans anywhere from 25% to 100% capacity. The recent USMNT vs Mexico CONCACAF Nations League final held in Denver last Sunday clearly showed that sports are better with lots of fans in attendance.