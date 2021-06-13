Cancel
Baku taking time to warm to Euro 2020 with sparse crowd

 8 days ago

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — It wasn’t only the coronavirus pandemic that affected the low turnout in Baku on Saturday at the European Championship. A crowd of only 8,782 people were hand to watch Wales and Switzerland draw 1-1 even though organizers had said up to 31,000 spectators could attend the four matches in the city. Attendance is likely to rise sharply when close ally Turkey plays two of its group games in Baku. Travel is much easier for Turkish fans and most locals are expected to support the team. But empty seats also reflect some locals’ ambivalence to a tournament for which Azerbaijan didn’t qualify.

