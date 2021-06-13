Scotland back at last, takes on Czech Republic at Euro 2020
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s nearly quarter-century wait will finally be over when the team takes on the Czech Republic at the European Championship. The Scots haven’t competed in a major men’s soccer tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France. But there isn’t much expectation for a serious run at Euro 2020. The Czech Republic is trying to bounce back after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. And Scotland could be just that opponent to get that going. The motivation is there after twice losing to Scotland last year in the Nations League.www.wcn247.com