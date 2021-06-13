Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be available on PC and Consoles soon

Monster Harvest the gene-splicing farm sim from maple Farm Games, is getting a delay until 19 August. Players looking for a new home to call their own and raise their own mutant plants might have to wait a little longer. Developer Maple Farm games and publisher Merge games have confirmed that this colorful looking slice of life might take a little longer to get to Planimal Point. Due to hit PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam on 19 August, the eventual release will now include support for Latin America and Eastern Europe. The month long delay on the initial release date should also allow the game to come out with all limbs extra polished and every chromosome perfectly placed to succeed.