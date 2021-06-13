Cancel
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be available on PC and Consoles soon

By Anurag Chawake
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn updated version of the original visual novel, Doki Doki Literature Club will be available on PC and consoles. If you are a fan of Doki Doki Literature Club and have been waiting to play an updated version of the game, we have some really good news for you. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will soon make its way to PC and popular consoles, including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and the PS5.

