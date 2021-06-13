Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be available on PC and Consoles soon
An updated version of the original visual novel, Doki Doki Literature Club will be available on PC and consoles. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will soon make its way to PC and popular consoles, including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and the PS5.