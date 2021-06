Samsung is the next generation this year Galaxy Z Fold smartphone- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Next Samsung Folding smartphones have been widely rumored in the last few months. It is currently reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with an under-display front camera. According to a leaker, the famous Talekomi Max Weinbach said smartphones have an under-display camera, which would be a great camera. “You can see. Fold 3 has an under-display camera,” Weinbach said in a tweet.