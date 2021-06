Remember the Splinter Cell adaptation that Netflix has been working on? Well, today we finally have an update — or rather, a first look. The show, which is being helmed by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, has been in development for quite some time. Kolstad has talked about how excited he is to tackle the subject matter through an animated lens because it gives him more freedom to try out different creative ideas. While talking to Collider about what fans can expect from the show, Kolstad also noted that “every season is going to be self-contained, outside of the evolution of the main character.”