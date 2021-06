COEUR d’ALENE — Drumming could be heard in the distance as Lake City High School Principal Deanne Clifford called Tim Sandford up to be recognized. Before there was anything to say, his students had something to play — a high-energy marching band iteration of "Louie Louie" that evolved into a dazzling, dynamic presentation of instrumental Timberwolf talent as they marched in and took their places along the second floor balcony to honor their music sensei.