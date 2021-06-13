Cancel
MLB

Giants’ deep bullpen forces them to option lefty with 0.49 ERA

By Mark W. Sanchez
knbr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants’ bullpen, which has added a few arms from Triple-A without options, has not been as deep this season as it is now. Which led to the club optioning a lefty with a 0.49 ERA. Caleb Baragar was the pick to squeeze Mike Yastrzemski back onto the 26-man roster,...

www.knbr.com
MLB
