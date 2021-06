Back in the old days of creeping on famous couples, you had to rely on tabloids, "inside sources," and the paparazzi in order to find out whether or not they broke up. And even then, you were met with just a ton of speculation. Now, the rumor mill gets churning once folks just peep the couple's respective social media pages. Did they unfollow each other? Where did all of their pictures of one another go? Which could be why folks think Madison beer and Nick Austin broke up.