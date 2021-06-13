Mrs. Patricia Lynn Steele

Our matriarch and God-fearing Christian woman, Patricia Ann (Pieper) Kline, 82, ran toward the Light with great speed on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Pat: nurturer, botanist, preserver of all vegetables, and cheerleader was born on Oct. 12, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Irene T. (Stoltman) Pieper and Julius M. Pieper. At the age of nine, Pat and her siblings, Thomas (Charlene) Pieper, McHenry, Ill., Julius “Butch” (Carol Selby) Pieper, George (Phyllis) Pieper, Huntington, Bob (Judy) Pieper, Burbank, Calif., Luis “Chub” Pieper and Marlowe (Bill) Wilson, North Fort Myers, Fla., were transplanted to Indiana. True to Indiana culture, the family learned to farm, creating the Pieper work ethic and famous pickling recipe. This time on the farm began Pat’s love for gardening, plants and flowers.