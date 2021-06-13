Mrs. Patricia Lynn Steele

Well, a happy, joyful and blessed Father’s Day to all you dads out there. The privilege you have with Mom in being entrusted with those little gifts of God is beyond all others. “Entrusted” is the right word, because in your hands is the early formation of what those little ones will become in the core of their being—the part that really matters—with your example and practice (or lack) of honesty, integrity, charity, kindness, etc. Is it not so much more fulfilling to see one’s child grow into a virtuous man or woman regardless of occupation rather than being a self-centered arrogant jerk in a “high-vis” or high-earning position?