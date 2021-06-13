Cancel
Obituaries

Mrs. Patricia Lynn Steele

By Obituary
heardcitizen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Patricia Lynn Hewell Steele, age 73, of Franklin passed away June 11, 2021. Her funeral will be held Thursday June 17 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with the Revs. Darry Walker, Sr., Rodney Roquemore, and Ron Whitlock, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Olive...

www.heardcitizen.com
Obituaries
Connersville, INConnersville News-Examiner

Patricia “Pat” Marie Moffett

The infinite beauty of heaven swung open its gates of glory Monday afternoon, June 14, 2021, to welcome Patricia “Pat” Marie Moffett, 62, of Sheridan, Indiana. A native of Connersville, Pat died in her sleep of complications from congestive heart failure and COPD.
Obituarieswicklownews.net

Richard S. Crockford Willow Grove, Delgany

Richard S. Crockford of Willow Grove, Delgany, Co. Wicklow, late of London, England & Charlesland Golf Club, Greystones, Co. Wicklow. June 18th 2021, peacefully surrounded by his devoted family whilst in the loving care of Patricia & her wonderful team in Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed & remembered with love by his family, Wife Angela (née Oman), children Kevin, John, Lucy & Richard, sister Pat, daughters-in-law Sue, Liz & Fiona, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Telidga, Hamish, Alexandra (Alex) & Penny, nieces, nephews, extended family in the Uk & Ireland.
Religionladailypost.com

Fr. Glenn: O Blessed Fathers

Well, a happy, joyful and blessed Father’s Day to all you dads out there. The privilege you have with Mom in being entrusted with those little gifts of God is beyond all others. “Entrusted” is the right word, because in your hands is the early formation of what those little ones will become in the core of their being—the part that really matters—with your example and practice (or lack) of honesty, integrity, charity, kindness, etc. Is it not so much more fulfilling to see one’s child grow into a virtuous man or woman regardless of occupation rather than being a self-centered arrogant jerk in a “high-vis” or high-earning position?
Sinclairville, NYPost-Journal

MR. AND MRS. WILLIAM CARLSON

William and Ivetta Carlson of Sinclairville, N.Y., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 15,20201, with a family dinner party hosted by their children. They are the parents of Terry (Shelly) Carlson of Sinclairville, N.Y., Sherrie Rhinehart of Marion, Texas, and Jerri (Dean) Crandall of Sinclairiville, N.Y. They also have six grandchildren: Kerri Allessi of Gerry, N.Y., Kyle Rhinehart of Niagara Falls. N.Y., Tasha Carlson of Sandy Springs, Ga., Tierra Carlson of Duluth, Ga., Alyssa Crandall of Forestville, N.Y., and Holly Crandall of Sinclairville, N.Y. The couple have also been blessed with three great-grandchildren: Emmalynn, Joseph, and Payton Allessi all of Gerry, NY.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Ryker

Ed and Carole Ryker of Crawfordsville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on July 5. They were married in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1956. The are the parents of four children, Laurie (Mike) Hamm of Hudson, Chuck Ryker of Darlington, David Ryker of Crawfordsville and Mark Ryker, who passed away in 1982. They are the proud grandparents of eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Home & Gardenfordcountyrecord.com

Patricia Kline

Our matriarch and God-fearing Christian woman, Patricia Ann (Pieper) Kline, 82, ran toward the Light with great speed on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Pat: nurturer, botanist, preserver of all vegetables, and cheerleader was born on Oct. 12, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Irene T. (Stoltman) Pieper and Julius M. Pieper. At the age of nine, Pat and her siblings, Thomas (Charlene) Pieper, McHenry, Ill., Julius “Butch” (Carol Selby) Pieper, George (Phyllis) Pieper, Huntington, Bob (Judy) Pieper, Burbank, Calif., Luis “Chub” Pieper and Marlowe (Bill) Wilson, North Fort Myers, Fla., were transplanted to Indiana. True to Indiana culture, the family learned to farm, creating the Pieper work ethic and famous pickling recipe. This time on the farm began Pat’s love for gardening, plants and flowers.
Obituariescookcountynews-herald.com

Patricia Haylan

Patricia Haylan, 87, passed away on May 10, 2021. Patricia was a dedicated LPN and spent time working at various nursing homes, including The Little Sisters of the Poor and Children’s Mercy Hospital. She was an artist in oil painting, charcoal sketching, and watercolors, often hand drawing Christmas and birthday cards for her family. She was quite the comedian and […]
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Patricia Miller

Patricia Miller, 68, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born in Butler, on September 25, 1952 to the late Norman and Audine Adams. Patricia worked at United Cerebral Palsy for numerous years, with Butler City Taxi, and was a foster mother. Patricia enjoyed arts, crafts, sewing, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. She was the mother of Bill (Crystal) Miller and Jerri Miller; sister of Sandra (Joe) Berry and Robert (Bonnie) Adams. Patricia is also survived by her grandson Samuel Stewart and her life partner Thomas Christy. Services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.