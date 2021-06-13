Cancel
Charli XCX & Paula Abdul Create An Iconic Moment In A Hotel Hallway During Pride

By Treva Bowdoin
Inquisitr.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charli XCX bumped into pop royalty during LA Pride, and the two singers from different generations turned their chance meeting at a hotel into a fun fashion moment. Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul, 58, took to Instagram to share a video that she and Charli, 28, filmed in the corridor of a hotel. In her caption, she jokingly described Charli as a "talented stranger." The two iconic artists transformed the hallway into a runway by strutting their stuff to show off the stylish looks that they chose for the occasion.

The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.

