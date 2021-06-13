Charli XCX & Paula Abdul Create An Iconic Moment In A Hotel Hallway During Pride

Kelly Clarkson's Tuesday morning pick-me-up is her energetic electro-pop performance of Charli XCX's "Boom Clap" for her latest Kellyoke segment. While the lights beamed to the sound of "boom clap" each time Clarkson sang the titular phrase in the high-octane chorus, the host/singer's unfiltered vocals gave the original hit a more supple sound. "You are the light and I will follow/ You let me lose my shadow/ You are the sun, the glowing halo/ And you keep burning me up with all your love, oh," she belted the bridge as her band Y'all revved up their instruments for the showstopping finale.