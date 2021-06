Two of the American League’s top offenses begin a series at Fenway Park tonight as the Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays. J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox slugged their way to a win last night over the Astros but allowed eight runs in the process. Can Vladamir Guerrero Jr. and the Jays take advantage and pull themselves out of their mini-slump? And is the Over too obvious of a bet here?