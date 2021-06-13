Amazon hopes more robots will improve worker safety

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Robot vacuums only continue to grow in popularity for their ability to suck up large amounts of pet hair, dirt, and dust without requiring you to lift a finger. If you've been biding your time for the perfect opportunity to add one to your home, it's officially arrived. Amazon's Prime Day event has plenty of top-rated models at massively discounted prices, including the shopper-loved iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum for a whopping $350 off.