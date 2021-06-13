'Starfield' hits Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11th, 2022

Burnout is a household name among racing game fanatics, and has been running for over two decades as of today, but there has not actually been a new Burnout game in the past ten, that’s right, TEN years! Surely EA does not mean to let this franchise go neglected, right? We know for a fact they don’t, since they released the Burnout: Paradise Remastered in the next week a year ago. Let’s take a look at the prospect of a new Burnout game coming out, and if there is any chance of that coming out this year. Right, let’s get into it.