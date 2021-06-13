'Starfield' hits Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11th, 2022
Starfield, Bethesda's new sci-fi RPG, will come out on November 11th, 2022. The release date came early courtesy of an eleventh hour leak spotted by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier ahead of Microsoft's E3 2021 keynote. The Washington Post uploaded the game's trailer to its website before its official reveal. Microsoft then led off its keynote with the game's cinematic trailer, confirming the release date and platform availability. The Washington Post also uploaded a making of video that details Bethesda's vision for Starfield. Between the two videos, we get a pretty good feel for the game.www.engadget.com