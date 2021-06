Latest Match Report – South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Check 2021. Lunch South Africa 298 (de Kock 96, Elgar 77, Mayers 3-28, Roach 3-45) vs West Indies. Quinton de Kock fell 4 in need of a second successive century within the collection and Kagiso Rabada scored a 23-ball 21 to take South Africa to a shade underneath 300 in St Lucia. West Indies shall be comparatively happy with their morning’s work, particularly in situations not as beneficial for bowling as they have been on the primary day. After the preliminary interval of resistance by de Kock and Wiaan Mulder, 5 wickets fell for 59 runs, with Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers claiming three apiece.