VALIANT attempts were made last week in Parliament to restore what had been a Tory manifesto commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of gross national income on foreign aid. Those doing the orchestrating were some dissident Tories, but I was happy to support them as what they were seeking to do was right. Sadly, the amendment to a Bill which was unrelated to foreign aid was ruled as procedurally incompetent and only a debate was held. That was tragic and a missed opportunity.