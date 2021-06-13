How To Know If You’re Eligible For Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000 Point Bonus?

I logged into my Chase account and could not believe my eyes. At the very bottom of my account was a new account with a zero balance. I clicked on the account and wouldn’t you know, it’s the Chase Sapphire Card. The last time I was approved for a Chase card was years ago for the Ink, which took a lot of work (see Chase Business Preferred: 100k Finally, Finally, Finally!). Now the next 100k is coming my way. With no trips since 2020 (see NYC Twice: A Recap of My 2020 Travels), I am flush with Chase points and am poised to cross the 600k mark after meeting the minimum spend. Now I need somewhere to go (see 11 Reasons Why I Still Don’t Want to Travel).