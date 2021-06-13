Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

How To Know If You’re Eligible For Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000 Point Bonus?

By Gary Leff
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, Barclays and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

viewfromthewing.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

87K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sapphire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Sapphire#Citibank#Barclays#United#Air France#Ihg#Sapphire Reserve#Insideflyer Com#Nast Traveler#Private Client#Vanguard#Csp#Sapphire Preferred#Csr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
Country
Singapore
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & LoansInvestopedia

Amex Launches New Welcome Offers on Delta Credit Cards

On June 17, American Express announced new welcome offers on its line of Delta SkyMiles credit cards, both for consumers and small businesses. Incentives include bonus miles and either an introductory 0% APR promotion and a credit for Delta purchases or Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) to help cardholders earn elite status. The increased welcome offers are available to new applicants through July 28, 2021.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Prime Day: Use Single Points from These Credit Cards for Better Deals

If you have one of these credit cards and just use a single point from one of them, you can get even better deals on Amazon this Prime Day!. If you clicked this link, you are likely curious or very interested in Amazon Prime Day deals. The way to get even better deals than Prime Day deals is to use a single point from various credit card programs – credit cards you may already have in your wallet! Here is the breakdown on what to do.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Up To 10% Cash Back (Or 10x Amex Points) With Rakuten

Online shopping portals can be a great way to pick up additional miles & points for purchases you’d make anyway. Just for following a specific link you can earn bonus points or cash back in addition to the rewards you’d earn for credit card spending. Whenever I make an online...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

5 reasons to get a business credit card

Business credit cards can offer perks for your company and help fund new projects. Read our take on these cards and why you might want to consider getting one for your next card. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Not So Fast – When You Should Avoid an Amex Welcome Offer Via Referral

Amex has been my favorite card issuer in the hobby for years. One of the many reasons I love Amex is their generous referral bonus program, the best version currently offered by any issuer. So, at first glance, intentionally avoiding welcome offers where others can earn referral bonus points may seem counterintuitive. But several instances exist where one should avoid a new Amex welcome offer via referral. Today, I’m describing several. But first, here’s a quick reset on the greatness of Amex’s referral bonus policy.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

How to Earn Extra Credit Card Rewards Through Referral Bonuses

Know anyone interested in a new rewards card? Send them your referral link and you could score a bonus. There are plenty of ways to maximize your credit card rewards. One to keep in mind is if your friends or family are thinking of applying for a rewards card, then you could get a referral bonus.
Credits & LoansCNBC

Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. American Express Gold: Which is the best rewards credit card?

When it comes to travel and dining rewards, two credit cards stand out above the rest: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the American Express® Gold Card. With reasonable annual fees — $95 and $250 (see rates and fees), respectively — and a range of redemption options including flights, hotels and a host of other travel experiences — there are plenty of reasons to sign up for one or, even both cards, depending on how much you travel, order delivery, shop for groceries, use Uber more than Lyft or if prefer certain transfer partners over others.
Personal FinanceCNBC

What are Chase Ultimate Rewards points worth?

Chase Ultimate Rewards offer cardholders a wide range of redemption options — from scoring cash back to booking luxury travel. But the value that you'll get from your Chase points depends on which redemption option you use. At the very least, you should get 1 cent per Chase Ultimate Rewards...
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Why The Chase Sapphire Preferred Offer is Really Too Good

The current 100,000 point Chase Sapphire Preferred offer is so good that it is ridiculously expensive for Chase. Here is how this is such a good offer. Currently, there is a fantastic offer for the Chase Sapphire Preferred, undoubtedly a long-time favorite of many. This offer is for 100,000 Ultimate Reward points after spending $4,000 in 3 months. It is the best public offer ever available online and is definitely one people should consider, if they are eligible (see this post to see if you are eligible).
Credits & Loansjohnnyjet.com

Latest Chase Freedom Bonus Categories Plus 10% Dining Bonus

I'm a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and travel credit card rewards. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page. There are...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Chase Sapphire Approved!

I logged into my Chase account and could not believe my eyes. At the very bottom of my account was a new account with a zero balance. I clicked on the account and wouldn’t you know, it’s the Chase Sapphire Card. The last time I was approved for a Chase card was years ago for the Ink, which took a lot of work (see Chase Business Preferred: 100k Finally, Finally, Finally!). Now the next 100k is coming my way. With no trips since 2020 (see NYC Twice: A Recap of My 2020 Travels), I am flush with Chase points and am poised to cross the 600k mark after meeting the minimum spend. Now I need somewhere to go (see 11 Reasons Why I Still Don’t Want to Travel).
Credits & LoansPosted by
AFAR

The Best Ways to Use 100,000 Chase Points for Travel

The Chase Sapphire Preferred card’s latest welcome bonus could score you up to four round-trip flights to Hawaii. The Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with enough points for business-class flights and nights in some of the world’s most beautiful hotels. AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Best Ever Sapphire Preferred Offer Gets Even Better In Branch

Best Ever Sapphire Preferred Offer, 100,000 Points & Waived Fee. A few days ago we wrote about a new best ever offer of 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points for the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card. But now the offer could be even better for those who have a Chase branch nearby since the annual fee is waived. You can read our Sapphire Preferred review for more information on the card. And now let’s see the details of this latest offer.
Credits & Loanstravelingformiles.com

Chase Sapphire Reserve Cardholders Can Redeem Points At 1.5 Cents Each With Apple [Limited Time]

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.