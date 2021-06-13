Cancel
POTUS

G7 summit: Biden says America is back at the table

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS President Joe Biden has declared that "America is back at the table" following the G7 summit of world leaders in the UK. At a press conference on Sunday, Mr Biden said the summit had been "extraordinarily collaborative". G7 leaders agreed on action to tackle China's human rights record and...

www.bbc.com
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden eager to continue infrastructure talks with lawmakers -Psaki

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to continue discussions on major infrastructure legislation this week and wants to get more details on the latest bipartisan proposal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. A bipartisan infrastructure plan costing a little over $1 trillion,...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Champ, Joe Biden’s German shepherd and ‘sweet, good boy’, dies aged 13

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden announced Saturday that Champ, their 13-year-old German Shepherd, had died. “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” they said in a statement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Biden the statesman

If anyone thought that 36 years in the Senate, chairing the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees and eight years as vice president was not more than enough preparation for a president, especially regarding national security, that notion was shattered this week. Even honest conservative critics should give some credit to President Biden for a successful trip to Cornwall, Brussels and Geneva.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden to Host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28 - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Israel's new president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, the White House said on Saturday. "President Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Trump Wishes 'RINOs' and 'Losers of the World' Happy Father's Day in Bizarre Statement

Former President Donald Trump sent out a bizarre Father's Day message, taking aim at his political opponents and critics in a backhanded message marking the holiday. Banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump's divisive and confrontational messages have become less common in recent months. But the former president regularly releases official statements, often to criticize President Joe Biden or other political rivals.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's summit with Putin is a good start

On Wednesday in Geneva, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed their first summit was “constructive” and should lead to more stable relations between the U.S. and Russia. The issue of Ukraine, however, holds the most promise for creating that stability — or for undermining it. In short, getting Ukraine...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.