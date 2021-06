The prosecutor in the Lava Jato case, José Domingo Pérez, who in March accused the conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori of money laundering, criminal organization and obstruction of justice, has asked the judge this Thursday to put the Fujimori leader in pretrial detention. for violating one of the probation rules of conduct. The candidate communicated with one of the witnesses of the process, which was prohibited, when presenting him as a lawyer and political spokesman for the Fuerza Popular party in an appearance before the press this Wednesday to report on the requests for the nullity of thousands of votes from her adversary in the presidential elections, the rural teacher Pedro Castillo. The leftist candidate has an advantage of 72,455 votes with 99.1% of the official vote, but the challenges presented by Fujimori prevent his proclamation as the winner of the elections.