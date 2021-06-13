Death’s Gambit Afterlife Trailer Revealed

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut was revealed for PS5 during Summer Game Fest with a bizarre teaser trailer that parodies Metal Gear Solid. One of the most surprising reveals at the Summer Game Fest was the reveal of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. Hideo Kojima dropped by for an interview with Geoff Keighley, teasing his next game with a bunch of vague and cryptic statements, noting that he wants to do something really new, but didn’t go too in-depth. Of course, he didn’t want to leave people without something of substance, so he revealed the trailer for Death Standing: Director’s Cut.