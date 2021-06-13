Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Death’s Gambit Afterlife Trailer Revealed

By Jeremy Peeples on June 13, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Rabbit crafted one of the finest side-scrolling action-platformers on the market when it released Death’s Gambit a couple of years ago, and today they announced that the Switch is getting exclusive content in the form of Afterlife. This new content brings with it 10 new levels, 22 new weapons, new stories and cinematics alongside gameplay improvements. The core game was perfect for satisfying not only Metroidvania thrills, but also those seeking a more Souls-esque experience from a side-scrolling perspective.

hardcoregamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambit#Afterlife#White Rabbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Where to watch Battlefield’s Official Reveal Trailer

We’re all excited about the upcoming first-person shooter, Battlefield. The super-extended workforce consisting of multiple renowned video game developing studios working on the game is getting ready for an official reveal. The most exciting part is that we’re just 2 days away from its very first reveal if we don’t count the leaked footage—just a reminder, the game’s called just Battlefield and will be a sequel to Battlefield 4.
MoviesIGN

New Space Jam 2 Poster Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow's Trailer

A new poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy has been revealed one day ahead of the film's second trailer. Space Jam: A New Legacy's latest poster was shared on Twitter and features Lebron James preparing for a high-flying dunk above Tweety Bird, Speedy Gonzales, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tasmanian Devil, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Porky Pig, and Road Runner.
Video Gamesnewsnationusa.com

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut For PS5 Revealed With MGS Parody

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut was revealed for PS5 during Summer Game Fest with a bizarre teaser trailer that parodies Metal Gear Solid. One of the most surprising reveals at the Summer Game Fest was the reveal of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. Hideo Kojima dropped by for an interview with Geoff Keighley, teasing his next game with a bunch of vague and cryptic statements, noting that he wants to do something really new, but didn’t go too in-depth. Of course, he didn’t want to leave people without something of substance, so he revealed the trailer for Death Standing: Director’s Cut.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Death's Door to be revealed this weekend with a story about a soul-reaping crow

Death's Door, a quirky indie from Devolver Digital, will be getting a release date this weekend. Devolver Digital announced that it is publishing Death's Door and is slated to release this year. A more precise release date is being revealed this weekend during the Devolver Digital showcase at E3 2021. The game from developer Acid Nerve lets players control a crow that reaps souls for a living. That is until a soul the crow is assigned to get stolen and the hunt for the thief begins.
MoviesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Ghostbusters Afterlife Proton Pack vinaigrette teaser trailer

Sony Pictures has released a new vignetteteaser trailer for the upcoming new movie Ghostbusters Afterlife which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide on November the 11th 2021, after being delayed three times from an original July 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the latest promotional video below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline.
TV SeriesInverse

Netflix's Revelation trailer reveals an epic sequel

Netflix has the power! The streaming giant is super-charging the summer with the Power of Grayskull, and it begins now. The teaser trailer for the anime-inspired He-Man sequel series, The Masters of the Universe: Revelation, is now online. Set to Bonnie Tyler’s unforgettable 1984 pop anthem “Holding Out for a...
Video GamesTimes and Democrat

Planet of Lana - Reveal Trailer

Wishlist the game on Steam: http://bit.ly/PlanetOfLana. A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure game framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Wonderlands Officially Announced, Here’s the Reveal Trailer

Remember that 2K Games leak from last week? Yeah, it seems legit, as Gearbox Software has today revealed Wonderlands — a spinoff of the Borderlands franchise starring Tiny Tina in today’s Summer Game Fest!. Check out the reveal trailer below. Wonderlands will be out in “early 2022.”. Update: Official info...
Video GamesAnime News Network

Elden Ring Game's Trailer Reveals Gameplay, January 21 Launch

The Summer Game Fest kickoff stream unveiled a new gameplay trailer for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Elden Ring action RPG on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's January 21, 2022 release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The Golden Order...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Enhanced re-release Death's Gambit: Afterlife announced for Nintendo Switch

During today's IGN Expo stream, publisher Serenity Forge and developer White Rabbit announced Death's Gambit: Afterlife, a re-release of the 2018 souls-like metroidvania, coming to Nintendo Switch. According to IGN, Afterlife is a 'hugely expanded edition' that features nearly twice the content of the original game, including areas, storylines, weapons,...
Movies/Film

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Celebrates “Ghostbusters Day” With New Character Reveals and One Spooky (Probably Haunted) Farmhouse

The Ghostbusters franchise creates phantoms that come with more fun than fear, its charm embedded within quirky characters, zany ghosts, and plenty of comical one-liners. The original film was directed by Ivan Reitman and released nearly 40 years ago, but like ghosts, this series keeps coming back. Continuing to keep ghosts (and ghostbusters) in the family, director Jason Reitman is following in his own father’s footsteps with the newest film in the franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed’s Latest Trailer Reveals the Skatepark

Hot Wheels Unleashed’s new trailer reveals the race-em-up’s fourth environment. The Skatepark takes place in, as the name would suggest, a skate park, albeit an indoor one. The skaters appear to have taken the day off, so you don’t have have to deal with the race course being disrupted by off-course riders or demolished by the bored two-year old Tony Hawk Jr was supposed to be babysitting.