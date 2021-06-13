Death’s Gambit Afterlife Trailer Revealed
White Rabbit crafted one of the finest side-scrolling action-platformers on the market when it released Death’s Gambit a couple of years ago, and today they announced that the Switch is getting exclusive content in the form of Afterlife. This new content brings with it 10 new levels, 22 new weapons, new stories and cinematics alongside gameplay improvements. The core game was perfect for satisfying not only Metroidvania thrills, but also those seeking a more Souls-esque experience from a side-scrolling perspective.hardcoregamer.com